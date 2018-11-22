Share

Home / Mica publicitate / RESIDENT DOCTOR REQUIRED

RESIDENT DOCTOR REQUIRED

redactia 22 noiembrie 2018 Mica publicitate Lasa un comentariu 10 Vizualizate

RESIDENT DOCTOR REQUIRED

For general practice in Southern Germany

Requirements:

-German approbation

-Good fluency of German

-Further education in internal medicine and surgery already completed

-Friendly and compassionate disposition

I offer:

-A wide range of general medicine in a family-orientated practice

-Further training up to GP standard for 18 months

-Connection to further education hospital

-Good working atmosphere

-Appropriate payment

-Help with finding accomodation

 

Application to be sent to dr.keis@gmx.de

 

 

Share

Etichete

Lasă un răspuns

Adresa ta de email nu va fi publicată. Câmpurile obligatorii sunt marcate cu *

DISCLAIMER
Atentie! Postati pe propria raspundere! Inainte de a posta, cititi aici regulamentul: Termeni legali si Conditii

Regurile de preluare a articolelor

Acest articol este proprietatea Cotidianului Zi de Zi și este protejat de legea drepturilor de autor. Orice preluare a conținutului se poate face doar în limita a 500 de semne, cu citarea sursei și cu link către pagina acestui articol.

De asemenea, verificati

APEL DE SELECȚIE – Grupul de Acțiune Locală Podișul Mediașului

Share

Share
Share

© Created by Prologue Advertising Drepturile editoriale a materialelor prezente pe site apartin Sc Zi de Zi Events Srl