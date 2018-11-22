RESIDENT DOCTOR REQUIRED
For general practice in Southern Germany
Requirements:
-German approbation
-Good fluency of German
-Further education in internal medicine and surgery already completed
-Friendly and compassionate disposition
I offer:
-A wide range of general medicine in a family-orientated practice
-Further training up to GP standard for 18 months
-Connection to further education hospital
-Good working atmosphere
-Appropriate payment
-Help with finding accomodation
Application to be sent to dr.keis@gmx.de