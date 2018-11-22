Share



RESIDENT DOCTOR REQUIRED

For general practice in Southern Germany

Requirements:

-German approbation

-Good fluency of German

-Further education in internal medicine and surgery already completed

-Friendly and compassionate disposition

I offer:

-A wide range of general medicine in a family-orientated practice

-Further training up to GP standard for 18 months

-Connection to further education hospital

-Good working atmosphere

-Appropriate payment

-Help with finding accomodation

Application to be sent to dr.keis@gmx.de