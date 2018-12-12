Conferința Internațională de Studii Teatrale, ediția a XIX-a (13-14 decembrie): Teatru și istorie – actualitatea trecutului

În perioada 13-14 decembrie, Universitatea de Arte din Târgu Mureș organizează Conferința Internațională de Studii Teatrale, ediția a XIX-a, cu tema Teatru și istorie – actualitatea trecutului.
La 100 de ani de la Marea Unire, conferința încurajează o dezbatere interdisciplinară asupra actualității trecutului din perspectiva tematicii, esteticii și praxisului spectacular al prezentului, în spațiul românesc și internațional, se anunță în cadrul unui comunicat remis de către Cristian Bojan, responsabil de PR și Marketing al Univeristății de Arte din Târgu Mureș. Întrebările derivate din această temă se formulează în jurul resurselor (epuizate sau nu) ale trecutului de a fi un etalon sau de a inspira prezentul teatral, de a furniza idei de dezbatere, de a reitera concepte sau practici spectaculare. Rămâne teatrul un vehicul de cunoaștere și de „actualizare” a trecutului? Poate fi istoria rescrisă convenabil prin teatru? Este arta dramatică, în față provocărilor noile tehnologii, o relicvă vie a trecutului? Aceste întrebări, precum și altele conexe, își găsesc teren fertil de dezbatere în cadrul conferinței.
Manifestarea îşi propune să aducă în acelaşi spaţiu de dezbatere cadre didactice, cercetători, doctoranzi preocupaţi de resursele și valenţele artei dramatice din perspectivă temporală și atemporală. De asemenea, este considerată salutară prezenţa celor care, aflaţi în alte zone ale dezbaterii academice, vor dori să intre în dialog pe marginea acestei teme de actualitate.
PROGRAM
Theatre and History – The Actuality of the Past
THURSDAY, 13th of December
10.00 – 11.00: Registration
LOCATION: FOYER OF STUDIO THEATRE
11.00 – Opening of the International Conference of Theatre Studies
Introductory speech – Professor Sorin CRIŞAN, PhD, rector of the University of Arts, Târgu-Mureş and Professor BALÁSI András, PhD, Vice-Rector of the University of Arts, Târgu-Mureş
Opening of the Exhibition The Great Decade of Touring Theatre in Cluj (1837-1848)
Host: Professor Sorin Crişan, PhD, rector of the University of Arts, Târgu-Mureş
The opening is followed by the conference entitled Touring Theatre Companies and the Audience in Cluj, delivered by Professor Egyed Emese, PhD, Babeş-Bolyai University
Musical contribution: Haáz Bence (oboe)
LOCATION: THEATRICAL AND MULTIMEDIA RESEARCH INSTITUTE
15.00 – 16. 00 Chair BALÁSI András
15.00 – 15.15: Orquídea BORGES – Dialectic Rise Coming from the Debate between Tradition and Innovation
15.15 – 15.30: ALBERT Mária – Theatre Anniversaries – History Performed
15.30 – 15.45: Anda CADARIU – The Emergence of Independent Theatre in the Romanian Postcommunist Society
15.45 – 16.00: Raluca BLAGA – The border between political and popular theatre – Look Who’s Back!, directed by Theodor-Cristian Popescu – Tompa Miklós Company, Târgu-Mureş National Theatre
16.00- 16.20 Discussion, Coffee break
16.20 – 17.00 Chair Raluca BLAGA
16.20 – 16. 35: BALÁSI András – History and Story – Shakespeare’s Historical Plays
16.35 – 16.50: MÁTRAVÖLGYI Dorottya – Past, Present And Future On The Stage – The Dramaturgy Of Intermediality
16.50 – 17.05: MANDL Erika – József Ruszt’s Audience that „Plays Together”
17.05 – 17.20: Denisa BADEA – National Character in the Romanian Classical Dance from the 20th Century to the Present
17. 20- 17.40 Discussion, Coffee break
18.00 Cocktail
FRIDAY, 14th of December
LOCATION: THEATRICAL AND MULTIMEDIA RESEARCH INSTITUTE
10.00 – 11.00 Chair Sabin SABADOŞ
Keynote Conference: Music in „The Divine Comedy” delivered by Professor Laszlo Alexandru, PhD, National College „George Bariţiu”, Cluj-Napoca
11.00 – 11.20 Discussion, Coffee break
11.20 – 12.00: Chair Sabin SABADOŞ
11.20 – 11.35: Cristian STAMATOIU – „The Caragiale-world”: the All Times Media Between „Karkaleki” and „Gogumano”
11.35 – 11.55: LIPS Adrián, MÁTRAVÖLGYI Dorottya, SZTRUHÁR Bettina – Theatrical Ideal and Directing: The Actuality of the Past in Attila Vidnyánszky’s Csongor and Tünde
11.55 – 12.15 Discussion, Coffee break
15.00 – 16.00 Chair ALBERT Mária
15.00 – 15.15: Marcela Livia DAN – The first Theater Schools in the Romanian Language. Theatre’s Mission in Education
15.15 – 15.30: JÁNOSI Maria-Magdalena – Moments of the Century Beginning in the World of Târgu-Mureş Theatre
15.30 – 15.45: Angela PRECUP – An Interwar Project – the First Drama Art School in Târgu-Mureş (1934-1937)
15.45 – 16 .05 Discussion, Coffee break
16.05 – 17.00 Chair Denisa BADEA
16.05 – 16.20: Lia Codrina CONŢIU – Theatre in Education – a Tool for Developing Competencies and Intercultural Communication
16.20 – 16.35: Cătălina Elena MIHĂILĂ – Then and Now. Other Appearances – Same Essences
16.35 – 16.50: Tiberius VASINIUC – Interwar Generation – Ideology and Culture
16.50 – 17.10: Discussion, Coffee break
17.10 – 18.00 Chair Denisa BADEA
17.10 – 17.25: Sabin SABADOŞ – Aesthetic Features and the Potential of Theater in the Context of the Great Union
17.25 – 17.40: Adriana BOANTĂ – The Spectacular and Violent Gesture
17.40 – 17.55: Sergiu MAROCICO – Censorship – The Creation Restraining Tool
17.55 – 18.10: KOVÁCS Ferenc – Architecture at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries – inspiration in the theater. Case study – the golden age of the spa resorts in Transylvania.
18.25 – Discussion, Coffee break
