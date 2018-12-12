Conferința Internațională de Studii Teatrale, ediția a XIX-a (13-14 decembrie): Teatru și istorie – actualitatea trecutului

Share



În perioada 13-14 decembrie, Universitatea de Arte din Târgu Mureș organizează Conferința Internațională de Studii Teatrale, ediția a XIX-a, cu tema Teatru și istorie – actualitatea trecutului.

La 100 de ani de la Marea Unire, conferința încurajează o dezbatere interdisciplinară asupra actualității trecutului din perspectiva tematicii, esteticii și praxisului spectacular al prezentului, în spațiul românesc și internațional, se anunță în cadrul unui comunicat remis de către Cristian Bojan, responsabil de PR și Marketing al Univeristății de Arte din Târgu Mureș. Întrebările derivate din această temă se formulează în jurul resurselor (epuizate sau nu) ale trecutului de a fi un etalon sau de a inspira prezentul teatral, de a furniza idei de dezbatere, de a reitera concepte sau practici spectaculare. Rămâne teatrul un vehicul de cunoaștere și de „actualizare” a trecutului? Poate fi istoria rescrisă convenabil prin teatru? Este arta dramatică, în față provocărilor noile tehnologii, o relicvă vie a trecutului? Aceste întrebări, precum și altele conexe, își găsesc teren fertil de dezbatere în cadrul conferinței.

Manifestarea îşi propune să aducă în acelaşi spaţiu de dezbatere cadre didactice, cercetători, doctoranzi preocupaţi de resursele și valenţele artei dramatice din perspectivă temporală și atemporală. De asemenea, este considerată salutară prezenţa celor care, aflaţi în alte zone ale dezbaterii academice, vor dori să intre în dialog pe marginea acestei teme de actualitate.

PROGRAM

Theatre and History – The Actuality of the Past

THURSDAY, 13th of December

10.00 – 11.00: Registration

LOCATION: FOYER OF STUDIO THEATRE

11.00 – Opening of the International Conference of Theatre Studies

Introductory speech – Professor Sorin CRIŞAN, PhD, rector of the University of Arts, Târgu-Mureş and Professor BALÁSI András, PhD, Vice-Rector of the University of Arts, Târgu-Mureş

Opening of the Exhibition The Great Decade of Touring Theatre in Cluj (1837-1848)

Host: Professor Sorin Crişan, PhD, rector of the University of Arts, Târgu-Mureş

The opening is followed by the conference entitled Touring Theatre Companies and the Audience in Cluj, delivered by Professor Egyed Emese, PhD, Babeş-Bolyai University

Musical contribution: Haáz Bence (oboe)

LOCATION: THEATRICAL AND MULTIMEDIA RESEARCH INSTITUTE

15.00 – 16. 00 Chair BALÁSI András

15.00 – 15.15: Orquídea BORGES – Dialectic Rise Coming from the Debate between Tradition and Innovation

15.15 – 15.30: ALBERT Mária – Theatre Anniversaries – History Performed

15.30 – 15.45: Anda CADARIU – The Emergence of Independent Theatre in the Romanian Postcommunist Society

15.45 – 16.00: Raluca BLAGA – The border between political and popular theatre – Look Who’s Back!, directed by Theodor-Cristian Popescu – Tompa Miklós Company, Târgu-Mureş National Theatre

16.00- 16.20 Discussion, Coffee break

16.20 – 17.00 Chair Raluca BLAGA

16.20 – 16. 35: BALÁSI András – History and Story – Shakespeare’s Historical Plays

16.35 – 16.50: MÁTRAVÖLGYI Dorottya – Past, Present And Future On The Stage – The Dramaturgy Of Intermediality

16.50 – 17.05: MANDL Erika – József Ruszt’s Audience that „Plays Together”

17.05 – 17.20: Denisa BADEA – National Character in the Romanian Classical Dance from the 20th Century to the Present

17. 20- 17.40 Discussion, Coffee break

18.00 Cocktail

FRIDAY, 14th of December

LOCATION: THEATRICAL AND MULTIMEDIA RESEARCH INSTITUTE

10.00 – 11.00 Chair Sabin SABADOŞ

Keynote Conference: Music in „The Divine Comedy” delivered by Professor Laszlo Alexandru, PhD, National College „George Bariţiu”, Cluj-Napoca

11.00 – 11.20 Discussion, Coffee break

11.20 – 12.00: Chair Sabin SABADOŞ

11.20 – 11.35: Cristian STAMATOIU – „The Caragiale-world”: the All Times Media Between „Karkaleki” and „Gogumano”

11.35 – 11.55: LIPS Adrián, MÁTRAVÖLGYI Dorottya, SZTRUHÁR Bettina – Theatrical Ideal and Directing: The Actuality of the Past in Attila Vidnyánszky’s Csongor and Tünde

11.55 – 12.15 Discussion, Coffee break

15.00 – 16.00 Chair ALBERT Mária

15.00 – 15.15: Marcela Livia DAN – The first Theater Schools in the Romanian Language. Theatre’s Mission in Education

15.15 – 15.30: JÁNOSI Maria-Magdalena – Moments of the Century Beginning in the World of Târgu-Mureş Theatre

15.30 – 15.45: Angela PRECUP – An Interwar Project – the First Drama Art School in Târgu-Mureş (1934-1937)

15.45 – 16 .05 Discussion, Coffee break

16.05 – 17.00 Chair Denisa BADEA

16.05 – 16.20: Lia Codrina CONŢIU – Theatre in Education – a Tool for Developing Competencies and Intercultural Communication

16.20 – 16.35: Cătălina Elena MIHĂILĂ – Then and Now. Other Appearances – Same Essences

16.35 – 16.50: Tiberius VASINIUC – Interwar Generation – Ideology and Culture

16.50 – 17.10: Discussion, Coffee break

17.10 – 18.00 Chair Denisa BADEA

17.10 – 17.25: Sabin SABADOŞ – Aesthetic Features and the Potential of Theater in the Context of the Great Union

17.25 – 17.40: Adriana BOANTĂ – The Spectacular and Violent Gesture

17.40 – 17.55: Sergiu MAROCICO – Censorship – The Creation Restraining Tool

17.55 – 18.10: KOVÁCS Ferenc – Architecture at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries – inspiration in the theater. Case study – the golden age of the spa resorts in Transylvania.

18.25 – Discussion, Coffee break

(A.V.)