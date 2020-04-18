Peste 1.000 de cadre medicale infectate cu Covid-19! Situația din Mureș

Numărul cadrelor medicale infectate cu noul coronavirus este de 1.031, conform raportărilor primite de INSP din teritoriu, a informat sâmbătă Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.
Cele mai multe sunt în judeţul Suceava – 462, în Bucureşti – 149 şi în judeţul Vrancea – 67.
Situaţia se prezintă astfel:
* Alba – total 18
* Arad – total 53
* Bucureşti – total 149
* Bacău – total 11
* Bihor – total 2
* Bistriţa-Năsăud – total 5
* Brăila – total 1
* Botoşani – total 9
* Braşov – total 27
* Cluj – total 15
* Caraş-Severin – total 1
* Constanţa – total 2
* Covasna – total 9
* Dâmboviţa – total 3
* Dolj – total 1
* Galaţi – total 35
* Giurgiu – total 15
* Hunedoara – total 37
* Harghita – total 1
* Ilfov – total 2
* Ialomiţa – total 1
* Iaşi – total 13
* Mehedinţi – total 3
* Mureş – total 17
* Neamţ – total 8
* Prahova – total 1
* Sibiu – total 11
* Satu Mare – total 2
* Suceava – total 462
* Tulcea – total 1
* Timiş – total 31
* Teleorman – total 15
* Vâlcea – total 3
* Vrancea – total 67
