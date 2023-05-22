High in the mountains of the shepherds graze sheep in the midst of the Carpathians. After the rain is a beautiful mist at dawn, sheep rest before going out to pasture, the big bell at the leader

La plimbare cu oile pe strada Mărului Distribuie La finalul săptămânii trecute un cioban a fost sancţionat pentru că îşi plimba oile pe o stradă din oraş. „Vineri, la ora 13:05, un cetățean a sesizat prezența unei turme de oi pe str. Mărului. Patrula mobilă de Intervenție dirijată în zonă l-a sancționat contravențional pe cioban, respectiv P.I., potrivit prevederilor HCL nr. 302/2021”, se arată într-un comunicat al Poliţiei Locale Târgu-Mureş. Redacţia Foto: https://ro.depositphotos.com/home.html

