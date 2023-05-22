Home / Slider / La plimbare cu oile pe strada Mărului
22 mai 2023

La finalul săptămânii trecute un cioban a fost sancţionat pentru că îşi plimba oile pe o stradă din oraş. „Vineri, la ora 13:05, un cetățean a sesizat prezența unei turme de oi pe str. Mărului. Patrula mobilă de Intervenție dirijată în zonă l-a sancționat contravențional pe cioban, respectiv P.I., potrivit prevederilor HCL nr. 302/2021”, se arată într-un comunicat al Poliţiei Locale Târgu-Mureş.

